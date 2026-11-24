Is This Motorola's Answer To The iPhone Duo?
Back when the likes of Samsung and Huawei introduced their first-generation foldables, they were largely seen as expensive, experimental devices that came with plenty of compromises. Years of design refinements, improvements in durability, and better software have turned foldables into an actually viable option in the smartphone market. Even Apple joined the foldable space with the launch of the iPhone Duo — a book-style foldable with Touch ID and a dual-camera system.
Motorola has been making foldable smartphones for years now, but the company recently took to Instagram to tease a potential rival to the iPhone Duo. A recent leak may have given us what could be our proper first look at the upcoming device. SammyGuru shared images and a few details about an unreleased book-style foldable by Motorola, reportedly called the Razr Flex.
We have exclusive imagery of the Motorola Razr Flex, a wide book-style rival to the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
- Earlier reports put the main screen near 6.9 inches, cover screen near 5 inches
- Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a 7.6-inch main display and a 5.5-inch cover screen
- Two colors: PANTONE... pic.twitter.com/IEqtVabFtY
— SammyGuru (@sammygurus) November 19, 2026
Images show the smartphone in two colors, green and beige. It appears to have a similar form factor to the iPhone Duo, which has displays measuring 5.4 inches when closed and 7.6 inches when unfolded. In an earlier leak shared by Android Headlines, the phone was tipped to feature a 4.97-inch cover display and a 6.92-inch inner screen. This would make it more compact than both the iPhone Duo and the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
What we know about the Motorola Razr Flex
Motorola hasn't given us a lot to go on regarding its upcoming iPhone Duo rival, but the silhouette it shared does show a compact book-style foldable. Images shared by SammyGuru show a dual-camera setup at the back and hole-punch cutouts in the cover and inner displays to house the front-facing cameras. The Razr Flex also seems to have rounded corners despite its relatively square form factor — the iPhone Duo opted for a more asymmetrical design, likely to maximize screen real estate.
The phone is reportedly codenamed "Parker" internally and is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. However, Android Authority reports that newer certification documents indicate it may use the Snapdragon SM8845 Pro instead. It's also rumored to have 12GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 256GB. Both displays are said to be OLED panels, with the main display featuring a refresh rate of 165Hz, alongside support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. There has also been speculation that the phone will support Qi2 charging, so you might be able to wirelessly charge its 5,000mAh battery at up to 25W.
Other bits shared by Android Headlines include IP48 and IP49 ratings for dust and water resistance, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and a fingerprint scanner on the side. But the certification cited by Android Authority suggests that the fingerprint reader may be built into the screen. The upcoming Razr Flex could start at $1,700, according to SammyGuru. Compared to the $1,900 Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the $2,000 iPhone Duo, Motorola's book-style addition could undercut both rivals by a decent margin, though it's too early to say how its performance will compare.