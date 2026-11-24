Back when the likes of Samsung and Huawei introduced their first-generation foldables, they were largely seen as expensive, experimental devices that came with plenty of compromises. Years of design refinements, improvements in durability, and better software have turned foldables into an actually viable option in the smartphone market. Even Apple joined the foldable space with the launch of the iPhone Duo — a book-style foldable with Touch ID and a dual-camera system.

Motorola has been making foldable smartphones for years now, but the company recently took to Instagram to tease a potential rival to the iPhone Duo. A recent leak may have given us what could be our proper first look at the upcoming device. SammyGuru shared images and a few details about an unreleased book-style foldable by Motorola, reportedly called the Razr Flex.

We have exclusive imagery of the Motorola Razr Flex, a wide book-style rival to the Galaxy Z Fold 8. - Earlier reports put the main screen near 6.9 inches, cover screen near 5 inches

- Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a 7.6-inch main display and a 5.5-inch cover screen

- Two colors: PANTONE... pic.twitter.com/IEqtVabFtY — SammyGuru (@sammygurus) November 19, 2026

Images show the smartphone in two colors, green and beige. It appears to have a similar form factor to the iPhone Duo, which has displays measuring 5.4 inches when closed and 7.6 inches when unfolded. In an earlier leak shared by Android Headlines, the phone was tipped to feature a 4.97-inch cover display and a 6.92-inch inner screen. This would make it more compact than both the iPhone Duo and the Galaxy Z Fold 8.