Instead of the big-phone-gets-bigger approach taken with a lot of foldables, the iPhone Duo assumes you'd prefer something smaller. Closed, it's about the size of a wallet. I usually carry my phone in my front pants pocket, and even at 11.3 mm thick the iPhone Duo didn't feel unwieldy there. Apple's cases do add to that bulk, of course, and I can well understand a wariness of going without some sort of extra protection.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

There's toughened Ceramic Shield glass along with IP68 dust and water resistance, but with all these moving parts, a flexible screen, and a sizable price tag I definitely felt more conscious of how I was holding (and folding) the iPhone Duo than a regular, candy bar iPhone.

That said, Apple's hinge is firm and feels impressively sturdy. There's a whole bunch of clever gubbins inside to make it not only smoothly open and close, but hold at pretty much any angle, and magnets for that satisfying final 'click' shut. Opening it is definitely a two-handed affair, but after that I found it was no more arduous to hold single-handed than the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Officially the foldable is Apple's heaviest iPhone, but at 254g the delta there is only five grams.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Closed, the volume buttons are on the top edge — odd placement when you're making a call — and the power and camera keys are on the right side. There's no Face ID, the iPhone Duo getting Touch ID built into the power button as on some iPad models, and I was surprised how much I missed facial recognition. I'd recommend teaching iOS as many fingerprints as you have patience for, since you'll find yourself tapping Touch ID frequently and from a variety of directions depending on how you're holding the phone and whether its unfolded or not. It's fast to respond, at least.