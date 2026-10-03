10 Features The iPhone Duo Is Missing You Should Know About Before You Buy

After Samsung, Motorola, and Google, it was time for Apple to put forward its folding phone to the world. Apple's first folding iPhone is arguably the most interesting handset the company has shipped since the iPhone X. The company calls it the iPhone Duo, and it opens into a 7.6-inch screen that's 50% bigger than an iPhone 18 Pro Max. Plus, the Duo folds down to something you can actually carry and runs on the same A20 Pro chip as this year's flagships.

But a foldable body means trade-offs, and Apple made a few real ones to fit everything into a 5.2mm-thin frame. Several camera and security features available on the iPhone 18 Pro are simply not on the Duo. And while none of this makes the Duo a bad phone, you should know what you are giving up for that absurd amount of money it asks.

This is what Apple left off the iPhone Duo, compared to the iPhone 18 Pro, and what the Duo gives you instead. While some of these differences barely matter, a couple of them are worth knowing before you press that buy button.