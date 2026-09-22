iPhone 18 Pro Review: Apple's Flagship Is No Longer Its Most Expensive Phone

With the iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable smartphone, stealing most of the oxygen in the room, you could forgive the iPhone 18 Pro for feeling overshadowed. The "Pro" phone has, until this year, sat at the top of Apple's tree, both in capabilities and price. Only now there's a foldable to make even the sizable screen on the iPhone 18 Pro Max start look a little small.

Apple's tick-tock approach to iPhone updates — revolution one year, evolution the next — dovetails neatly with the Duo's arrival. The iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max are refinements on the significantly revamped Pro models of 2025: a targeted approach to improvement rather than wholesale reinvention. It's a sensible strategy, focused as it is on the areas owners care about (and use) most.

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So, the iPhone 18 Pro promises more usable screen, more performance, and more battery life, along with more camera flexibility and more efficient power management. It's also — though not quite as expensive as an iPhone Duo — hardly cheap, at a time when budgets all over are shrinking and belts are tightening. Without a fancy-pants flexible display, is the iPhone 18 Pro still any sort of flagship?