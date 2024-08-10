Aperture And F-Stop In Photography Explained

Photography has undergone a remarkable transformation in the last half century. Steven Sasson developed the first digital camera for Eastman Kodak in the mid-'70s, but that model was larger than modern camcorders and stored images on a cassette tape. Sony's Cybershot cameras were the first to have HD video capability in 2010, and Google's Pixel 8 uses Artificial Intelligence to boost its photo and video performance. Despite the ubiquity of powerful smartphone cameras, serious amateur photographers and professionals still rely on cameras with interchangeable lenses to do their heavy lifting. Of my two-plus decades in journalism, more than 1/4 of that time was spent as a sports and music photographer, during which I photographed Formula 1 champions, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musicians, world-famous actors, and even a sitting U.S. President.

Professional photographers traditionally use single-lens reflex cameras, which use a mirror to reflect images from the lens onto film (traditional SLR) or a digital sensor (DSLR). Nikon recently announced it was abandoning SLR cameras in favor of the mirrorless format, which focuses the image from the lens directly on the sensor. Throughout these evolutions in camera technology, terminology has remained consistent. Two terms that are common in photography are aperture and f-stop, but what do they mean and how does knowing about aperture and f-stop help you take better photos?

[Featured image by Koeepik via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 4.0]