iOS 27 Is Making A Key iPhone Feature Its Own Standalone App

Some might argue that mobile technology as we know it wouldn't exist without Apple and its long list of game-changing products. But as anyone with skin in the tech game might be quick to tell you, even the most innovative of companies is only as good as its next innovation.

Apple continues to develop and refine even its most popular of gadgets, as well as the programs that run on them. As announced at Apple's World Wide Developers Conference 26 (WWDC), that list now includes the virtual assistant that is featured in every device from the Apple Watch to the iMac. Apple's AI-powered virtual assistant Siri is due for a major iPhone upgrade when the company releases its next IOS update.

In fact, Siri may be unrecognizable to longtime Mac users, as the release of IOS 27 will transform the AI assistant into a standalone onboard app. Though dramatic, the change is not entirely over the top, as Siri has grown quite a bit since the virtual assistant's early days. Nonetheless, it will no doubt take some time for users to adjust to tapping an app icon to locate the new home for Siri — but don't worry; holding down the side button will still work.