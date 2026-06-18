iOS 27 Is Making A Key iPhone Feature Its Own Standalone App
Some might argue that mobile technology as we know it wouldn't exist without Apple and its long list of game-changing products. But as anyone with skin in the tech game might be quick to tell you, even the most innovative of companies is only as good as its next innovation.
Apple continues to develop and refine even its most popular of gadgets, as well as the programs that run on them. As announced at Apple's World Wide Developers Conference 26 (WWDC), that list now includes the virtual assistant that is featured in every device from the Apple Watch to the iMac. Apple's AI-powered virtual assistant Siri is due for a major iPhone upgrade when the company releases its next IOS update.
In fact, Siri may be unrecognizable to longtime Mac users, as the release of IOS 27 will transform the AI assistant into a standalone onboard app. Though dramatic, the change is not entirely over the top, as Siri has grown quite a bit since the virtual assistant's early days. Nonetheless, it will no doubt take some time for users to adjust to tapping an app icon to locate the new home for Siri — but don't worry; holding down the side button will still work.
What to know about the dedicated Siri app
The dedicated app has felt like a long time coming, if only due to the amount of power the assistant needs to function and the level of information the app works with. Those numbers are likely to increase with the IOS 27 update, as Siri is officially transforming into Siri AI.
According to Apple, that name change entails more than a rebranding, with the company claiming Siri has been "rebuilt from the ground up" for IOS 27 and now features Apple Intelligence as a foundational piece of internal architecture. While there are a few things Mac users should know about Apple Intelligence, the company's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi claims the upgrade should deliver, "a dramatically more capable and conversational assistant designed to help users find information and get things done throughout the day."
The concept of a more conversational and personalized version of Siri will no doubt please many users, and the assistant will lean heavily on context understanding to more quickly and succinctly find the requested information. The new Siri will also feature improved dictation capabilities and integrated writing tools, as well as image understanding and multimodal abilities that allow users to ask questions based on visual content. It will also be equipped with conversation recall features that are shareable between devices, not to mention increased privacy features. Siri AI will be compatible with iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 16 Plus, Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 17, 17e, Air, Pro and Pro Max.