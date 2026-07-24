9 Apple Features That Are Gone Forever (And Why They Were Killed)

Apple loves loudly telling you where the future is headed. Every keynote follows the same script: something new is here, and you're probably going to want it, whether you asked for it or not. That works great when Apple is launching something. It gets a lot quieter when Apple's getting rid of something instead. Most of the time, there's no big announcement or section in a keynote, just a spec sheet that's missing a line it used to have.

Over the past 20 years, Apple has slowly phased out a bunch of features people once assumed were permanent, features that you don't think twice about until they're gone. Some were hardware, like the headphone jack, the Home button, and Touch ID. Others lived in software, like 3D Touch, landscape mode on certain devices, and iTunes back when it tried to do everything at once.

Conveniently enough, Apple always has some kind of explanation ready: a better design, better security, a push toward wireless, a new law out of Europe, or just "customers wanted this instead." Some of those reasons genuinely hold up. Others look a lot more like Apple was cutting costs or timing a business move and calling it progress. A few of these changes didn't age well at all. And at least one is still being argued about on forums by people who desperately miss the headphone jack more than they'd probably like to admit. That said, here are nine Apple features that are gone forever and why they were killed.