Apple's Touch ID Unlikely To Return To High-End iPhones Anytime Soon

Starting in 2013, Apple used a fingerprint-based authentication system called Touch ID as its chosen form of secure, biometric authentication. Touch ID first appeared on the iPhone 5s, and continued to be used on all iPhone models launched until 2016. Most tech enthusiasts and iPhone users would remember how Apple integrated the Touch ID sensor with the phone's home button. In 2017, however, the iPhone's tryst with Touch ID came to an abrupt end when Apple introduced the iPhone X.

The iPhone X was a significant design update for the iPhone, with the device looking nothing like its predecessor. The design update also resulted in the complete disappearance of the iPhone's once prominent chin, which, incidentally, housed the Touch ID sensor. With one form of biometric authentication system gone, Apple had to introduce an alternative on the iPhone X. The solution was Face ID, which is marketing-speak for Apple's advanced facial recognition technology. First introduced in 2017, Apple continues to use Face ID on its flagship iPhone models to this day.

Given that fingerprint-based authentication systems are commonplace on Android smartphones, there have reportedly been discussions within Apple and the larger tech community about the possibility of the company bringing back Touch ID in some form on flagship Apple devices. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has an excellent history of predicting Apple-centric updates, recently shared his thoughts on the future of Touch ID.