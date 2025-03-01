The 5 Big Reasons Apple's MacBook Touch Bar Never Caught On

When Apple released its first MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar back in 2016, many saw it as a window into the future. Never before had a touch display been integrated into a laptop keyboard, and there were high hopes that this may be the tech upgrade we'd all been waiting for. The thin OLED strip ran across the top of the MacBook Pro's keyboard and replaced the traditional row of physical function keys. Instead of a physical escape button, there was a virtual one on the Touch Bar — something that frustrated users so much that Apple brought back the physical key with the release of the new MacBook Pro in 2019.

Technology is supposed to make our lives easier, but for many MacBook users, the Touch Bar had an insurmountable learning curve that kept them from working and typing efficiently. The Touch Bar wasn't intuitive. Users could no longer rely on muscle memory to locate the functions they needed. Instead, they were forced to shift their focus from the screen to the Touch Bar because nobody really knew how to find the right controls quickly. Beyond that, it even drained the MacBook's battery.

As a result, many people stopped using the Touch Bar altogether or limited their use to only a few basic functions like adjusting brightness and volume. While the Touch Bar did have some fans, most users seemed to be underwhelmed by the feature, and in October 2023, Apple quietly discontinued it with the introduction of the M3-powered MacBook Pro.

