The Apple Product That Was So Bad It Lead To Lawsuits

Before getting into why the butterfly keyboard failed, it's essential to understand how scissor-switch keyboards work. Scissor switches are placed close to the actual keyboard, making them much shorter than other types of keyboards, such as mechanical keyboards. This makes them ideal for use in laptops. Scissor-switch keys feature an interlocking design consisting of two parts in an X-shape. When the keys are pressed, the two parts close like a scissor. This keyboard type doesn't require a firm press, but the mechanism results in less travel.

Apple's butterfly keyboard featured a hinge in the middle of each key, with the V-shape components resembling a butterfly's wings. While this design resulted in a much thinner design and a more clicky feeling, it also meant a noticeable gap under each key. As a result, food, dirt, and debris could easily accumulate under the keys, causing all sorts of problems. Many users complained of keys with a "sticky" feeling, some had issues with repeated letters, and others found that some keys stopped working entirely.

Despite the complaints and widespread criticism, Apple continued making and selling MacBooks with butterfly keyboards for five years. During this time, it tweaked everything from the design to the materials in an attempt to fix the butterfly keyboard, but nothing seemed to work.