How To Check If Your MacBook Entitles You To $395 Following Apple's Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement

A class action lawsuit about Apple's MacBook butterfly keyboard design has finally been settled. Affected customers could claim up to $395 for each faulty computer purchased. Problems frequently arose with the keyboards when dirt and dust managed to get beneath the keys. When enough grime built up the keyboards would stop working. and Apple's response to the issue wasn't ideal. It took its time responding to customers, and, in some cases, allegedly refused repairs. This left buyers with expensive high-end laptops that they simply couldn't use. The initial ruling only allowed customers in seven U.S. States where individual lawsuits were filed to form a "class." But now affected customers from all 50 states can file a claim.

The keyboard issue arose when Apple decided to slim down its MacBook range. The new, slimmer, keys weren't well received by all customers, with some finding them uncomfortable. Worse still, the design of the keys made them more susceptible to failure, which is ultimately what resulted in the lawsuits. One failed switch could also result in the entire keyboard having to be replaced. Evidence presented during the case included internal documents from Apple, which showed the company was aware of the keyboard's faults.

Despite this, Apple went ahead and put the keyboards in one of its flagship products. How much you can claim depends on if your laptop is eligible and what exactly has gone wrong with it. Some people, like those who had repairs done through Apple, might have an easier time claiming it than others. But there are several ways to lodge a claim, and if you believe you are eligible you should look into it before the deadline passes.