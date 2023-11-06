Apple M3 Pro Vs. M3 Max: Which New Chip Is Best For Your Next Mac?

Apple has waded into a new era of processors with the M3 generation, leapfrogging industry peers like Intel and AMD. At its Scary Fast event, the company introduced a trio of new chips in the M3 series. While the vanilla M3 will power entry-point Macs, the M3 Pro and M3 Max are targeted at machines expected to perform more demanding tasks.

The M3 series comprises the first computing processors in the world based on the 3nm fabrication tech. In simple terms, that means higher performance output and a boost in energy efficiency. But this time around, the focus is not solely on the raw processing capabilities.

Apple says it has reimagined the graphics architecture on its new chips, and has also added niceties like hardware-accelerated ray-tracing and mesh shading into the mix. The M3 generation also adds support for Dynamic Caching for better memory resource allocation and a new media engine, as well.

Notably, Apple compared most of the M3 series performance gains with respect to the M1 generation, arguing that the folks on the M2 class Mac hardware apparently won't be needing an upgrade anytime soon. For folks eyeing new Mac hardware for pure firepower, the choice is between M3 Pro and M3 Max variants, both of which are explored below with key differences in tow.