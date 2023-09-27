Capcom Thinks You Should Pay Console Prices For Playing Resident Evil 4 On Mobile

In addition to the base game costing $59.99, there is also an Extra DLC Pack that costs $19.99, as well as eight Weapon Upgrade Ticket packs with prices ranging from $2.99 to $9.99. Based on the game's listing on other storefronts like Steam, the Extra DLC Pack likely contains the game's various add-on items such as cosmetics, deluxe weapons, and maps. It is not currently known if the recently-released "Separate Ways" campaign DLC is included in the Extra DLC Pack. The Weapon Upgrade Ticket packs, meanwhile, grant the titular tickets in-game, which are used to unlock an in-game weapon's final special upgrade, something that would normally require fully upgrading a weapon through the normal in-game processes.

If a user wished to purchase the game and all of its additional content together on an iOS device, it would cost $122.99, more than double the game's base cost. These small DLC bundles have become something of a recurring practice for Capcom, appearing in its other major releases from the last few years like "Devil May Cry 5" and "Resident Evil Village."

Mobile games, generally speaking, don't cost nearly as much as full-scale games on console and PC, but as more big-box games make their way to the smaller screen, such as "Resident Evil Village" and "Death Stranding," we may start to see a gradual inflation of cost.