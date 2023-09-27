Capcom Thinks You Should Pay Console Prices For Playing Resident Evil 4 On Mobile
Back in March of this year, video game developer and publisher Capcom released its hotly anticipated remake of "Resident Evil 4," an updated version of one of the most popular games to release in the sixth generation of consoles in 2005. The remake was received very well by both fans and newcomers for its blend of classic references and modern sensibilities. On the heels of that success, Capcom is porting the "Resident Evil 4" remake to mobile platforms, starting with iOS devices, though apparently the release delay won't bring any savings with it.
A listing for the "Resident Evil 4" remake has appeared on the Apple App Store with a placeholder release date of December 31, 2023, though the game is expected to release before the end of the year. However, in spite of the fact that this port will likely be significantly scaled down from the primary release and that it's releasing more than half a year after the fact, it seems the game will maintain its MSRP of $59.99, the same as the launch price on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, and that's just for the base game.
$122.99 for everything
In addition to the base game costing $59.99, there is also an Extra DLC Pack that costs $19.99, as well as eight Weapon Upgrade Ticket packs with prices ranging from $2.99 to $9.99. Based on the game's listing on other storefronts like Steam, the Extra DLC Pack likely contains the game's various add-on items such as cosmetics, deluxe weapons, and maps. It is not currently known if the recently-released "Separate Ways" campaign DLC is included in the Extra DLC Pack. The Weapon Upgrade Ticket packs, meanwhile, grant the titular tickets in-game, which are used to unlock an in-game weapon's final special upgrade, something that would normally require fully upgrading a weapon through the normal in-game processes.
If a user wished to purchase the game and all of its additional content together on an iOS device, it would cost $122.99, more than double the game's base cost. These small DLC bundles have become something of a recurring practice for Capcom, appearing in its other major releases from the last few years like "Devil May Cry 5" and "Resident Evil Village."
Mobile games, generally speaking, don't cost nearly as much as full-scale games on console and PC, but as more big-box games make their way to the smaller screen, such as "Resident Evil Village" and "Death Stranding," we may start to see a gradual inflation of cost.