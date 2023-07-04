6 Forgotten PS2 Features That Are Pure Nostalgia

The PlayStation 2 is one of the most popular game consoles of all time, and it's a platform that many people look back on fondly. With it came the birth of many franchises that are still thriving today, such as "God of War," "Rachet and Clank," and "Kingdom Hearts." While it has since been outclassed by newer offerings, and many of its heavy hitters since ported to newer consoles, there are still many Playstation 2 games that make it worthwhile to plug in the second-generation console even today.

With all the bells and whistles available on modern consoles, you might be surprised to look back at some of what was possible on a PS2, released all the way back in the year 2000. A $299 price tag, coupled with the fact it could play DVDs and the latest games, made the PS2 quite a bargain for its time. Microsoft's Xbox, for comparison, needed a special receiver plugged into a controller port to play DVDs despite launching after Sony's console. Moreover, it boasted several features that only enhanced the PS2 experience further.