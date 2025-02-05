AppleCare+ Is Changing For The Worse, And It Could Cost You

Apple is making a major change to the way it offers device servicing and theft security coverage with its Apple Care+ bundle for iPhones. The company is going all-in with a subscription model, ending the upfront payment system that used to be sold via its brick-and-mortar stores and the mobile app. "If the customer asks, AppleCare+ with recurring payments is no longer available for iPhone," Apple was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. And it's going to be slightly pricier, as well. MacRumors first reported a price hike of 50 cents for standard AppleCare+.

Notably, Apple Care+ is no longer available as a standalone offering from all the purchase points. Instead, Apple now only sells the pricier tier called AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for iPhones. Apple Care+ mainly offered unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection. The Theft and Lost package, on the other hand, also covers two incidents of theft or loss coverage per year, in addition to the standard set of Apple Care+ benefits.

Apple is still offering the two-year upfront plan, but only from its online store. The monthly plan covering the iPhone 16 Pro series now starts at $13.99, or $139.99 annually. Earlier, a two-year plan was also available at $269, which translates to a net price hike of $20, or $10 per year, on the Apple Care+ coverage. In a nutshell, theft and loss coverage is now mandatory if you purchase an Apple Care+ plan for your iPhone. For example, if you go with the monthly plan on the iPhone 16 Pro for a period of two years, it will cost you $335.76, or $279.98 if paid annually. The standard 2-year Apple Care+ plan for the same phone only costs $199 without theft and loss coverage.

