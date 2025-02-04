Apple's New Invites App Is Another Nail In Facebook's Coffin

Apple has just launched a new iPhone app that is going to take away one of Facebook's core appeals, especially among its earliest adopters. The app in question is Invites, and as the name makes it abundantly clear, it lets users create and send invites with a social twist. You can create a digital invitation card for any event of your choice, decorate it, have fun when the humans gather around, and let every participant contribute photos to the shared album.

Sounds like Facebook, yet? Or maybe, eating the whole Facebook lunch? Well, there is more. To accept an invitation from the Invites app, you don't need an iCloud presence, or even an Apple account. Heck, you don't necessarily need an iPhone to even create an invite. All you need is access to iCloud with a subscription, and you can create a fancy invitation card from a web browser by visiting the icloud.com/invites dashboard.

Apple is, of course, throwing its emotional marketing pizzazz into its latest product. So, here's the deal. When you whip up an invite, and seek to give it a sentimental touch, you can pick any picture from your photo library. After all, nothing goads schoolmates into saying "yes" to a long overdue get-together than a fun (read: embarrassing) picture of a mate with a terrible haircut a decade, or two, in the past. Or, if you're feeling lazy, you can pick one from Apple's own curated gallery with different themes for specific occasions and types of events.

