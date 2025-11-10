Why Do Modern MacBooks Only Have USB-C Ports

If you've owned a MacBook that was released between 2016 and 2020, you've probably noticed that there isn't much variety when it comes to the port selection. There's usually just a headphone jack, a couple of USB-C ports, and well, that's it. Apple first introduced this approach to its major computers on the 2016 MacBook Pro. The 13-inch version had two USB-C ports, while the 15-inch version had four. With this, Apple welcomed a new era where one port could perform multiple functions.

Each USB-C port can handle power delivery, data transfer, video output, and more, all through a single reversible connector. They even support Thunderbolt connectivity. Apple's vision was to create a simpler, sleeker, and more universal ecosystem that reduced clutter while offering maximum versatility. Gone were the days of multiple specialized ports like HDMI, USB-A, and MagSafe. This decision allowed Apple to create laptops that were thinner than ever, especially considering the power and performance that they provided. Apple saw USB-C as the future of computing, and in typical Apple fashion, it wasn't afraid to lead the charge, even if that meant some fans of the brand struggled to catch up.