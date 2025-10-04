Apple's New Games App Debuted With iOS 26 - Here's How It Works
Apple as a brand usually steers away from big revamps in both hardware and software too often, which is why iOS has looked and felt largely similar for the better part of a decade. It is with the release of iOS 26 and its many new features that we have the closest thing to a redesign in years. Liquid Glass is a bold new look that relies on exaggerated animations and transparency effects.
Though it's hard to look past a major UI shift such as this one, iOS 26 brings a decent selection of changes under the hood. You may have noticed a new Games app pop up somewhere on your home screen. This isn't a third-party marketplace, but rather Apple's own attempt at offering a centralized hub designed for those who play games on their iPhones. In case you've accidentally deleted the app before, you can redownload the Apple Games app via the App Store at any time.
Since the app was introduced with iOS 26, it follows the Liquid Glass aesthetic, with the main navigation tab at the bottom. Think of the Games app as essentially a condensed and more personalized version of the Games section you find in the App Store. Alongside recommendations, you can find a list of games you have installed on your iPhone — so the app also works as a launcher of sorts.
What can you do with Apple Games?
You're greeted with the Home tab when you first launch the Apple Games app. This contains a carousel of action items, such as games or ongoing events you might be interested in. Right below that is where you will find a "Continue Playing" list, which holds your most recently played games. You just need to tap on the game's icon once to instantly launch it. The Home tab also offers friend recommendations, and games of similar taste that you might like.
The Arcade tab is essentially a giant promotional center for non-subscribed users, but if you do own an Apple Arcade pass, then you will find a curated selection of games here. It appears that Apple is trying to bring back competitive gaming, which is evident if you glance in the Friends tab. Here, you can challenge your friends for a high score in compatible games, or explore multiplayer titles that you can enjoy with your buddies. We would love to see a Discord-esque mode of voice calling or communication built right into Apple Games eventually. We've already seen the ability to control someone's iPhone through FaceTime, so this wouldn't be a far-fetched feature to ask.
The final Library tab is where you will find all installed games on your iPhone, alongside shortcuts to view ongoing events and your game achievements. This tab also lists previously played games, even if you no longer have them installed on your device.
Gaming on iPhones has come a long way
Apple has been striving to bring a more polished gaming experience to its devices for a while now. The growing horsepower in Apple's silicon is how MacBooks can handle gaming now, but recent-generation iPhones are no slouch in this matter either.
Head to the App Store, and you will find a handful of AAA titles that you can natively play on your iPhone. Examples include "Resident Evil Village," "Death Stranding," and "GRID Autosport." These are proper PC and console titles that you can now carry in your pocket. Pair that with a game controller like the GameSir X2S that we reviewed, and you can even go competitive with FPS games like "Call of Duty: Mobile."
In fact, the Apple Games app lets you sort installed games on your iPhone based on controller support. You also have a way to exclusively display Apple Arcade titles or filter out games that aren't installed on your device. Apple also quietly rolled out a Game Mode with last year's iOS 18, which kicks in automatically when you launch a game. It works by minimizing background activity so the game you're playing gets the bulk of your iPhone's performance and network capabilities. Though it pales in comparison to some of the beefier gaming modes found on Android phones, it is a welcome addition nonetheless, and ties in well with the Games app in iOS 26.