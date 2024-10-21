How To Control Someone's iPhone Screen On FaceTime

There's nothing more frustrating than giving directions to a loved one over the phone. Even if they send you a video or use their camera to show you the issue, directing somebody how to use an app or where to go on a web page without physically being present can still be a struggle. As an extension of screen sharing, Apple has brought a new feature to the iPhone that allows friends and family to control your screen or vice versa. You don't even need to be sharing the same Apple ID, which is necessary when you want to control an iPad from an iPhone.

If you're not using Apple's new iPhone 16, make sure your iPhone is updated and using iOS 18 or newer. Simply make a FaceTime call, and all the tools you need to control an iPhone remotely are right there. As a matter of safety, you won't be able to remotely control anyone's screen (and nobody can control your screen) unless you have each other saved in your contacts. Apple says there could be other restrictions as well in order to protect data and privacy. It's not available in every country, so if you're unable to follow along with the steps, that could be why.