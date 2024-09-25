How To Remotely Control An iPad With Your iPhone

Despite its premium price point, a lot of what makes being an Apple user worth it is how each device has its place in the ecosystem. These days, you can easily move between one device to another with features like Continuity's Hand Off and Universal Clipboard. Although most people already know that you can use your iPad as an external display for your Mac, the iPad still has a lot of tricks up its sleeve, including all the ways you can control it without even touching the screen. For example, you can pair a Bluetooth mouse or trackpad to your iPad, whether they're official Apple devices or third-party ones. Alternatively, if you're a gamer, you can hook up a PlayStation 4 DualShock wireless controller to your iPad and even customize what each button can do. But, did you know you could also control it through your iPhone?

In 2022, Apple released the iOS 16 Public Beta, which lets users control nearby Apple devices with the iPhone. To control your iPad via iPhone through the Control Nearby Devices feature, you'll first need to make sure that the devices you are trying to connect are logged into the same Apple ID account. Second, you will need to connect both the iPad you want to control and your iPhone to the same internet connection. That said, if you've forgotten your Wi-Fi password, here's how to view and share your saved Wi-Fi passwords on your iPhone. Once you're settled, here's how to get started.