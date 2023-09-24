The iPad Feature That Could Help Make Your Mac Laptop Twice As Productive

If you're invested in the Apple ecosystem, you'll know how easy it is to transfer files and data between your devices. Thanks to features like Continuity and Handoff, you can start a task on your iPhone or iPad and finish it on your Mac. Continuity enables some other neat productivity features too, including Universal Control, which lets you use your Mac's keyboard, mouse, and trackpad on another Mac or iPad.

If you have a Mac and iPad, you'll also be able to take advantage of a feature called Sidecar. Announced in 2019 with macOS Catalina, Sidecar lets you mirror or extend your Mac's display to your iPad. Having a second display for your Mac can be really useful when you're multitasking, but buying an additional monitor is an added expense. If you already have an iPad, you can use it as a monitor for your Mac in a few simple steps.

The best part about Sidecar is that it can be used wirelessly or via a wired connection. If you use Sidecar wirelessly, your iPad battery might run out, so it's best to connect it to your Mac using a USB cable if you need an external monitor for a longer period. Your Mac can be connected to its charger so that both devices are charged simultaneously.