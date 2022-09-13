How To View And Share Saved Wi-Fi Passwords On Your iPhone

While iOS 16 allows viewing and copying a saved Wi-Fi password, that is not the case with iOS 15 and older versions. There's also an easy way to share your connected Wi-Fi password from an iOS device to another iOS device. Thanks to the Apple ecosystem that allows devices to interact with each other, you can share your network's password with other people. To do so, you have to make some arrangements recommended by Apple.

First, make sure that both devices are running on the latest version of iOS — or at least iOS 11. Further, enable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on both devices. Check the email with which you created your Apple ID and ensure that the other person has saved that email ID in Contacts. Last but not least, keep the other device within the range of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (via Apple).

To share the password, unlock your iPhone and connect it to the Wi-Fi network. Now, select the Wi-Fi network in the Settings section on your friend's or family member's iPhone. When you do so, you should see a pop-up on your iPhone that asks whether you want to share the Wi-Fi password. Tap on 'Share Password' at the bottom of the display, and you're done. The concerned person will now be able to access the Wi-Fi network. While this method does not let anyone view the Wi-Fi password, it allows you to share the password with relative ease.