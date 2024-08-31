How To Pair A PS4 DualShock Controller To iPhone, iPad, And Mac
Despite being over a decade since the initial launch, the PlayStation 4 remains a fan favorite among console gamers, including the beloved PS4 DualShock Controller. In fact, you can probably even get a few PC gamer supremacists to concede that it can make a difference in terms of gameplay. Thankfully, the DualShock Controller doesn't just work for the console it came with, but it also works with the Apple device ecosystem, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
While newer (and supposedly better) controllers have already hit the market, there's a reason why the PlayStation DualShock topped our list of the best game controllers of all time. Across the different PlayStation generations, these trusty controllers have accompanied us throughout the years and became influential in the designs of so many controllers that have come after it. If you're one of the many gamers who started using the OG PlayStation DualShock Controller since its launch in 1997, you'll know exactly where all the buttons are without having to look, feeling a sort of nostalgic comfort that comes from decades of holding the same shape in your hands.
As you get older, it can be difficult to stay on track with your games, especially when life's responsibilities get in the way. However, by connecting your favorite PS4 DualShock Controller to your Apple devices, you can sneak in a game or two in the middle of a long day without any additional setup. Here's how to do it on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
How to pair the PS4 DualShock Controller with your iPhone
With mobile gaming becoming increasingly popular, it's unsurprising if leveling up your game with a PS4 DualShock Controller is in the cards. Here's how you can do just that.
On your iPhone, launch the Settings app > Bluetooth.
On your PS4 DualShock Controller, press and hold the PlayStation button found in the center of your controller and the Share button in the upper-left portion.
On your iPhone, wait until DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller appears.
Tap DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller to connect.
Afterward, you might want to customize the Controller settings for a better iPhone gaming experience with your PlayStation DualShock Controller. To do this, you need to make sure that your iPhone is running on at least iOS 16.
On your iPhone, launch the Settings app.
Tap General > Game Controller.
Under Profiles, tap Add Profile.
Select your preferred settings for haptics, buttons, and gestures.
Alternatively, if you prefer the stability of a wired connection, you can opt to use a micro-USB cable using an adapter or USB hub. If you're using an iPhone with a Lightning port, you can use either the Lightning to USB Camera Adapter ($29) or the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter ($39). On the other hand, if you're using an iPhone 15 or any of its variants, you can get the USB-C to USB Adapter ($19), USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter ($69), or USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter ($69).
How to pair the PS4 DualShock Controller with your iPad
For people who love mobile gaming but prefer a slightly bigger screen, the iPad is a perfect middle ground. Here's how to use it with your PlayStation DualShock Controller.
On your iPad, launch the Settings app > Bluetooth.
Next to Bluetooth, toggle on the button.
On your PS4 DualShock Controller, press and hold the PlayStation button found in the bottom center of your Controller and the Share button in the upper-left corner of the Controller.
On your iPad, tap DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller to connect.
Once your PS4 DualShock Controller appears under the My Devices section, you can proceed to customize the buttons on your iPad, as long as you're running on iPadOS 16.
On your iPad, launch the Settings app.
In the left sidebar, tap General > Game Controller.
Under Profiles, tap Add Profile and begin customizations.
In this section, you can also change your preferred haptic feedback strength (weak or strong), customize your lightbar colors, buttons, and even how you share your game through gestures. If you want to be able to connect multiple DualShock Controllers to your iPad or want to connect your iPad to an external monitor through a cable, you'll need compatible docks like Satechi Multiport Pro Adapter V2 ($69.95) that you can buy directly from the Apple Store. However, since many docks use USB-C connectors, you may need to get a Lightning to USB-C adapter before you can proceed.
How to pair the PS4 DualShock Controller with your Mac
Since Steam added native support for the PS4 DualShock Controllers, it's no wonder that many Mac users are looking to pair up their devices for a better gaming experience. Here's how you can get started.
On your Mac, click the Apple icon.
Select System Settings.
In the left sidebar, click Bluetooth.
Next to Bluetooth, toggle on the button.
On your PS4 DualShock Controller, press and hold the PlayStation button found in the bottom center of your Controller and the Share button in the upper-left corner of the Controller.
Under Nearby Devices, tap Connect next to DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller.
To be able to customize your DualShock buttons, your Mac needs to be running on at least macOS Ventura 13 or later. So, if you haven't already, it's best to update your Mac to the latest operating system, which you can even do without restarting your computer. Once you're all set, here's how you can change your PS4 DualShock Controller buttons on Mac:
On your Mac, click the Apple icon.
Select System Settings.
In the left sidebar, select Game Controllers.
Under Profiles, click the plus (+) icon.
Select your preferred customizations and click Done.
Similar to the iPhone and iPad, you can also use a wired connection to pair your PlayStation 4 DualShock Controller to your Mac. With a wired connection, you can game for a much longer period because you can steadily charge your controller at the same time. Aside from the PlayStation 4 DualShock Controller, you can also connect Xbox game controllers and other Bluetooth-enabled controllers on your Mac and other Apple devices as well.
Why your PS4 DualShock Controller won't connect to your iPhone, iPad, and Mac
Similar to when it won't connect to your PlayStation console, there are plenty of possible reasons why your PS4 Controller isn't working well with your Apple devices. In some cases, your PS4 DualShock Controller might be having problems because your Apple device may be running on outdated software or have too many ongoing connections. Or, you may need to bring it closer to your Apple device, because the DualShock's Bluetooth 2.1-enabled connections need to be within 100 ft.
Not to mention, if you are using a wired connection, you have to make sure that the cable isn't damaged and it's the right kind, because some cables don't have data transfer capabilities. Your controller issues could also be attributed to an empty or defective battery. After all, the PlayStation 4 DualShock Controller has a lithium-ion battery, which is known to have a few issues like natural degradation. That said, it is possible that your PS4 Controller may be having issues related to hardware. So, if you've tried charging it but it won't stay on long enough to connect, it might be time to contact Sony for repair or replacement.
If you're already considering upgrading your PlayStation console in general, bear in mind, there are still a couple of things your PS4 can do that the PS5 can't. However, there's a lot to love about the new PlayStation 5 console, including the new PS5 DualSense Controller.