Many Users Consider This App The Best 3D Scanner For iPhone

Apple isn't known for making big changes in its devices too often, but the company does stack some industry-leading bits of hardware in its products. Ever noticed the black circle next to the cameras on your iPhone? That's not a housing for the flash or a laser autofocus unit, rather a module used for LiDAR.

LiDAR is an abbreviation for Light Detection and Ranging — a technology primarily found in self-driving vehicles and airplanes. It works by sending pulses of light that hit objects nearby and travel back to the sensor — this time taken is calculated and is how the geography of an object is estimated. Apple first unveiled the LiDAR scanner with the iPad Pro in 2020, and the hardware has since been part of all Pro model iPhones since.

Given the space limitations, you're obviously not going to be mapping roads and large open spaces with the LiDAR scanner on your iPhone — so what can it be used for? Given its shorter range, the LiDAR scanner on your iPhone or iPad is well-equipped to take 3D scans of nearby objects, or even interiors. The Clips app on iPhone makes decent use of the LiDAR sensor, but Polycam seems to be the best bet if you want to see the hardware's magic in action. Based on user reviews and our testing, here's how you can make the most out of the LiDAR sensor on your iPhone using an app like Polycam.