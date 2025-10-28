Many Users Consider This App The Best 3D Scanner For iPhone
Apple isn't known for making big changes in its devices too often, but the company does stack some industry-leading bits of hardware in its products. Ever noticed the black circle next to the cameras on your iPhone? That's not a housing for the flash or a laser autofocus unit, rather a module used for LiDAR.
LiDAR is an abbreviation for Light Detection and Ranging — a technology primarily found in self-driving vehicles and airplanes. It works by sending pulses of light that hit objects nearby and travel back to the sensor — this time taken is calculated and is how the geography of an object is estimated. Apple first unveiled the LiDAR scanner with the iPad Pro in 2020, and the hardware has since been part of all Pro model iPhones since.
Given the space limitations, you're obviously not going to be mapping roads and large open spaces with the LiDAR scanner on your iPhone — so what can it be used for? Given its shorter range, the LiDAR scanner on your iPhone or iPad is well-equipped to take 3D scans of nearby objects, or even interiors. The Clips app on iPhone makes decent use of the LiDAR sensor, but Polycam seems to be the best bet if you want to see the hardware's magic in action. Based on user reviews and our testing, here's how you can make the most out of the LiDAR sensor on your iPhone using an app like Polycam.
Using Polycam on your iPhone
The App Store features a handful of 3D scanning apps that make use of the iPhone's LiDAR sensor, but Polycam tops the search results with over 3,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. Reviews come from varied kinds of users — some hobbyists using the app for fun, but also a few users who have put it to professional use. The app is free to download, and you can sign up for a trial using your Apple or Google account. There's a quick onboarding process with a couple of questions that help the app tailor the experience for you.
You can begin your first scan by tapping on the Start Capture button. Using Polycam, you can scan objects — think items such as furniture, smaller sculptures, or a subwoofer — so you can move them around in space without doing the heavy lifting yourself. You can also scan smaller spaces like your room. Scanning involves tapping the shutter button and taking multiple images of an object or space, from all possible angles.
The app then does the processing and develops a 3D model of the object or space you've scanned. You can then measure the object, rotate or rescale it, and choose to separate it from the environment. Polycam lets you export 3D scans in various file formats such that you can import them into your preferred software of choice, like Blender.
What else can you do with Polycam?
Though the app is free to download and gets you a couple of free object scans, you will have to pay for the premium subscription if you wish to keep using the service. Pricing is a bit steep at $27 per month, which unlocks unlimited object scans, a higher number of photos per scan — which can significantly dial up the detail — and greater freedom in file exports. Fortunately, the free tier does give you unlimited spatial captures, so if you're primarily looking for an app to create 3D scans of interior spaces, you're in luck.
Spatial scanning can be useful for floorplanning — the app claims it can be used by real estate agents, designers, and architects with confidence. The app relies on both the LiDAR scanner on your iPhone, and its camera — so be sure to wipe any smudges off it before beginning. You will also want a well-lit environment to capture better details. It might take a few tries and getting used to before you are able to generate 3D spatial scenes without missing bits of geometry.
Polycam also features a 360 Capture mode, which takes a panoramic image of a closed space and converts it into an interactive 3D image. This can be useful if you need to share with someone how a room looks but don't necessarily need the depth information that comes with a comprehensive LiDAR scan.
Why we've recommended Polycam
Polycam isn't the only tool available that makes use of the iPhone's LiDAR sensor to create 3D scans of objects. While on the lookout for a 3D scanner app for the iPhone, our points of reference were customer reviews on the App Store. Reviews of the app on the App Store also bump its credibility — it has over 40,000 ratings with an impressive score of 4.7 stars.
We tested the app for ourselves, and think that its free version should suffice for most people who are just getting started with 3D scanning — perhaps individuals interested in it as a hobby or those looking for a LiDAR app for personal use.
That said, Polycam isn't the perfect solution. Some customer reviews complain about the app's costly pricing model — and given that Apple doesn't yet offer its own first-party 3D scanning app that can take full advantage of the iPhone's LiDAR sensor, third-party offerings like Polycam get to dictate the market for now.