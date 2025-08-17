Does Your iPhone Have A Black Circle Next To The Cameras? Here's What It's For

With how similar and incremental the design changes in iPhones have remained over the past several years, it's clear that Apple is largely satisfied with its intended design language. Some of the easiest phones to recognize from a mile away include the iPhone, the Samsung Galaxy S series, and the Pixel range of smartphones, and all of them have one thing in common — an iconic and distinguishable camera lens setup.

Apple has played around with the camera alignment a bit with the base model iPhones, but the Pro series has remained the same for several generations now. You have primary, ultrawide, and telephoto shooters neatly spaced out in a triangular shape, with an LED flash and two circular elements. The tiny hole next to the iPhone's camera is actually a microphone used for capturing clearer and directional audio during video recordings — but what's the bigger circle used for?

If you closely inspect it, you notice that it sits flush beneath the raised glass surface of the camera module. This black circle is actually where the LiDAR sensor is situated, a physical attribute that has been on all Pro model iPhones since 2020. LiDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging and is a sensor that is primarily used to create 3D models of the world around you. The iPhone utilizes this to enable some very interesting and unique use cases.