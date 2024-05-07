Everything You Need To Know About The Clips App For iPhone & iPad

Sharing engaging content on the internet has never been so effortless, and it's all thanks to how far smartphones have come in terms of camera performance. Apple's iPhones are consistently praised as one of the best phone cameras in the industry. With features like Live Photos, Cinematic Mode, and hidden controls, there are many things you probably didn't realize your iPhone's camera app could do.

Moreover, popular social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram have popularized short-form content, and they offer simple yet powerful in-app editing tools. Pair the convenience of recording high-quality videos using your phone with the ability to craft catchy edits in seconds, and you have the perfect combination for content creation.

Whether you want to capture and edit videos for social media or share them privately with your friends and family, there is a bucketload of great video editing apps for iPhone. But there is a lesser-known alternative that leverages your iPhone's hardware features to create unique videos. For those who have been on the lookout for a creative video editing solution, here is everything you should know about Apple Clips.