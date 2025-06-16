How Accurate Is The iPhone's Measuring App? We Put It To The Test

For the first test, I wanted to see how accurate the Measure app was when compared against a measure tape using standard measurement benchmarks. I drew out my measuring tape to 6 feet and placed it on the ground, then used an iPhone 14 Pro to check the length. It read almost exactly the same when I placed the iPhone's Measure dot as close to the measuring tape's starting point as possible. However, I started noticing more errors the further away from the ground I placed the Measure dot — but it was never more than 3-5% — with increasing inaccuracies the further away it was.

The second test was for accuracy when measuring something with established dimensions. The Measure app has a built-in feature that automatically detects rectangular objects when you put it in frame. Perfect for measuring the dimensions of paintings, picture frames, TVs, etc. I used it to measure my ATM card and TV's dimensions. After repeated tests, I found this feature to be almost consistently 3% unreliable, with results varying depending on how uniform the background surrounding the rectangle is. It's great for getting estimates and could be really useful when decorating a home or apartment. But I wouldn't use this to get the exact measurements when precision is important.

My next test was the iPhone's level tool. I used it to check if a painting on the wall was hung straight. While the iPhone may be good for getting angles of slope, I found a real bubble level to be a lot more sensitive to uneven surfaces. As I adjusted the painting left and right, I discovered that the bubble would react to even the tiniest adjustments, whereas the iPhone would only react to more obvious adjustments.

