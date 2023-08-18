The Extra Feature You Might Not Know Your iPhone's Measure App Has

The iPhone has several hidden features you might not be aware of, even if you've been an iPhone user for years. Many of these features are tucked away inside the iPhone's utility apps. For example, the Clock app has an inbuilt sleep timer function that stops playing music after a specific duration, letting you fall asleep to your favorite tracks. The Notes app can scan your documents, the Camera app can scan QR codes, and the Health app has a built-in pedometer. The list goes on.

The Measure app is probably among the most under-utilized iPhone apps, but it's packed with useful tricks. If you haven't used it yet, the Measure app works like a ruler, measuring the size of objects using AR. The app can automatically measure squares and rectangles and even capture measurements of odd-sized objects. You can view measurements in inches and centimeters and save your measurements as a photo in the Photos app.

On the iPhone Pro models (12 Pro and later), the Measure app offers even more features, including the ability to see guidelines, measure a person's height thanks to the built-in LiDAR scanner, and view your measurement history. The Measure app also hides another useful feature: a virtual spirit level. The spirit level tool is available on the iPhone 6s and later and all iPhone SE models, and if you haven't used it yet, you should give it a try for your next home DIY project.