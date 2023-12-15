The iPhone Feature You'll Want To Use When Decorating A Home Or Apartment

Picture this: you want to buy a new piece of furniture, but you aren't sure if it will fit in your room. You could bust out the tape measure and make sure it does, imagining what the space would look like. But did you know your iPhone boasts a feature that's perfect for the situation?

The Measure app is a great tool to use when decorating your home. Augmented reality technology transforms your iPhone into a virtual tape measure, proving smartphones really can do anything. With Measure, users can — unsurprisingly — measure any real-world object, inspect their dimensions, and even save a picture of the results, giving you quick and easy access to previous measurements. It even has an extra feature you might not know about, which could also come in handy when decorating. Gone are the days of imagining what a new piece of furniture would look like in your home. Simply boot up Measure, and with a few button presses, you can create a space of equal size to whatever you need.