5 Of The Best Augmented Reality Apps For iPhones You Should Have Installed

Apple's ARKit platform lets developers create interactive augmented reality apps, complete with 2D and 3D elements. AR apps leverage your iPhone's cameras, display, graphics processor, and machine learning capabilities to deliver realistic experiences. Unlike virtual reality, which transports you into a fictional place using a VR headset, augmented reality superimposes objects and elements onto the world around you.

Since ARKit was first announced back in 2017, developers have created thousands of AR apps for the App Store. Many apps now include AR experiences, including some you might already have installed on your iPhone, such as Snapchat, Google Maps, Amazon, and Sephora, to name a few. AR apps have multiple uses, including shopping, learning, games, DIY projects, and more. Unlike early AR apps that were gimmicky at best, the current crop of AR apps can be quite useful.

AR is supported on all modern iPhones, including the iPhone 6s and later and all generations of the iPhone SE. There are plenty of AR apps you can download on the App Store, and we've shortlisted some of our favorites.