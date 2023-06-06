Apple visionOS Wants To Do For AR What iOS Did For Smartphones

Building an augmented reality platform isn't easy. Huge companies like Google and Samsung have been working on it for years, while Meta shifted the main focus of its company toward the concept and has been crumbling ever since. But what about Apple?

The Silicon Valley giant recently announced its first AR headset, the Vision Pro, and it hopes the device will revolutionize the way people work, socialize, and entertain themselves. The company has plenty of previous experience in this department, stretching back to the early days of personal computing when the Macintosh was attempting to field a more user-centered PC experience. Since then, the iPod revolutionized the way we listen to music, the iPhone changed the smartphone game, and the iPad remains far more user-friendly than anything on the Android platform. There's no guarantee that Apple will make XR a success, especially considering the new headset's laughably high price point. But if there's a single company that can make the concept successful, it's probably Apple. As with most devices, a strong user interface will be critical to the Vision Pro's success, and Apple has a lot of faith in the new OS it has designed "from the ground up."

The upcoming headset will run visionOS, a powerful new operating system designed to tie everything together and provide users with a comfortable, easy-to-navigate experience. It's the first operating system that has been designed specifically to handle spatial computing, and it boasts a number of capabilities, including dynamic foveated rendering (the Quest 2 has fixed foveation, for reference), as well as the RealityKit 3D engine that brings the many magical real-time effects and capabilities to the headset. While the new OS is certainly looking toward the future of work, interactions, and entertainment — it's also building on foundations Apple has been laying for a long time.