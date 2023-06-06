This First Reaction To Vision Pro's Price Probably Wasn't What Apple Hoped For

Apple is charging a handsome $3,499 for its Vision Pro mixed reality headset. No sooner than the headset's price was announced at WWDC 2023, an online meme test erupted; mocking the sky high price, which is over three times compared to Meta's own Quest Pro headset. However, it appears that journalists and analysts in attendance at the Apple campus were also in for a surprise, and it was all captured on camera, too.

In videos shared on TikTok and Twitter, audience members watching the presentation live audibly gasped in awe and disappointment, and some even broke into laughter as soon as the price was revealed. Now, the Vision Pro is not the most expensive gear that Apple has to offer. The updated Mac Pro, which was also announced at the same event, starts at $7,000.

Audience laughs at apples new vision pro at $3500 😂 pic.twitter.com/4NrmaakeG3 — Drew Oden (@DrewOden) June 5, 2023

In Vision Pro's case, it's not just the comparative price aspect that elicited such an interesting response from the live audience, but also the fact that it's a first-gen product pandering to a segment that is yet to go mainstream. VR headsets, especially the cheap ones, are still relegated to a consumer tech niche — while more expensive mixed reality headsets are even rarer and focus more on enterprise applications.

Apple, on the other hand, is pushing the Vision Pro as a spatial computer targeted at the masses. Right now, the wearable headset industry lacks any precedent where the "masses" would be willing to spend $3,499 on a product, irrespective of how cutting edge it is.