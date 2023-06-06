This First Reaction To Vision Pro's Price Probably Wasn't What Apple Hoped For
Apple is charging a handsome $3,499 for its Vision Pro mixed reality headset. No sooner than the headset's price was announced at WWDC 2023, an online meme test erupted; mocking the sky high price, which is over three times compared to Meta's own Quest Pro headset. However, it appears that journalists and analysts in attendance at the Apple campus were also in for a surprise, and it was all captured on camera, too.
In videos shared on TikTok and Twitter, audience members watching the presentation live audibly gasped in awe and disappointment, and some even broke into laughter as soon as the price was revealed. Now, the Vision Pro is not the most expensive gear that Apple has to offer. The updated Mac Pro, which was also announced at the same event, starts at $7,000.
In Vision Pro's case, it's not just the comparative price aspect that elicited such an interesting response from the live audience, but also the fact that it's a first-gen product pandering to a segment that is yet to go mainstream. VR headsets, especially the cheap ones, are still relegated to a consumer tech niche — while more expensive mixed reality headsets are even rarer and focus more on enterprise applications.
Apple, on the other hand, is pushing the Vision Pro as a spatial computer targeted at the masses. Right now, the wearable headset industry lacks any precedent where the "masses" would be willing to spend $3,499 on a product, irrespective of how cutting edge it is.
Apple still has the highest chance of success
Now, an audience worth a few hundred tech enthusiasts and journalists won't dictate a product's roadmap, certainly not for one of the world's richest companies. However, this time around, even analysts and industry insiders are divided. Some are calling it "the next iPhone moment" for Apple, while others think it would take a few more years for Apple to lay the groundwork before any mixed-reality success.
Of course, the $3,499 asking price is a deterrent, and makes the Vision Pro a luxury for folks that are deep into XR development or rich tech enthusiasts. Neither is a segment big enough at the moment for Apple, considering this is the same company that sells millions of iPhones each year — a healthy share of which cost over $1,000. Analysts also predict that Apple isn't expecting bombastic sales either.
But Apple already has a huge advantage in its favor. Unlike Meta's Quest gear, Apple's headset is already anchored deep into its iOS and macOS ecosystem. Apps like FaceTime calling are ready, content platforms like Disney and Apple Arcade are ready to handle the entertainment side, while macOS is there to handle the computing needs with floating screens at the buyer's disposal.
Apple definitely has the playfield ready, and all it needs is to avoid a blunder in order to dominate the segment in the near future. A cheaper headset down the road will definitely help.