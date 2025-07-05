What Is The Tiny Hole Next To The iPhone Camera Lenses For?

Comparing the latest from Apple to its first-ever iPhone from 2007 shows just how advanced smartphones have become, and yet, the evolution of the iPhone has mostly been smaller, incremental upgrades for the most part. If you're buying a modern iPhone today, you might not be as impressed by its risk-free feature set, especially compared to some Android contenders that push things to the extreme. However, you're signing up for a polished experience with great hardware that's instantly recognizable from a mile away.

The camera system on iPhones has always been one of the best in the industry. As we explored in our review of the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple continues to improve on the hardware and tweak image processing every year, pushing the envelope of smartphone optics. If you flip your iPhone around, you might notice one, two, or three lenses, depending on the model, accompanied by an LED flash, and a LiDAR sensor on the Pro models. Also housed around the camera array is a tiny hole — and no, this isn't a defect on your unit.

The tiny hole you see next to your iPhone's camera lenses is actually a microphone — one out of four on the device. The one located at the back is primarily used to capture directional audio more effectively during video recordings.