iOS 17.2 Is Here With Spatial Video And Apple's New Journal App
Apple has just released iOS 17.2 and along with the regular bug fixes and security updates, the company has also introduced spatial video recording and its relatively new app, Journal, which was first announced at its June event. To start, Journal is said to be more than just an updated Notes app, with Apple stating that the app "helps users reflect and practice gratitude through journaling, which has been shown to improve wellbeing." The app can be used as a repository to store your organized (or unorganized) thoughts, along with photos, videos, or voice memos.
In addition to having a dedicated place to journal, the app will also suggest topics to write about through machine learning algorithms on the device you are using. You can also set notifications to remind you to write, if you want to make it a habit. Apple is also allowing third party apps to feature Journal functionality. On the privacy end, all entries within the Journal app are end-to-end encrypted and you can opt to further lock down your deepest and darkest secrets with another passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID.
3D video for the Apple Vision Pro
As opposed to journaling, which a wide array of people can likely benefit from, Spatial Video has a much more niche audience – more specifically, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users who plan on getting an Apple Vision Pro. Spatial video allows users to record three dimensional video, which you will be able to view on the Apple Vision Pro AR headset.
The feature uses the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max's main camera lens in tandem with the ultra wide lens and merges the images together into one cohesive image. It's important to note that the video quality is fairly significantly reduced through this feature, recording at only 1080p/30fps. Additionally, until the Apple Vision Pro headset drops next year, you can't actually view the 3D video on any current Apple device. According to a press release, the captured video will appear as 2D on current iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.