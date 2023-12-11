iOS 17.2 Is Here With Spatial Video And Apple's New Journal App

Apple has just released iOS 17.2 and along with the regular bug fixes and security updates, the company has also introduced spatial video recording and its relatively new app, Journal, which was first announced at its June event. To start, Journal is said to be more than just an updated Notes app, with Apple stating that the app "helps users reflect and practice gratitude through journaling, which has been shown to improve wellbeing." The app can be used as a repository to store your organized (or unorganized) thoughts, along with photos, videos, or voice memos.

In addition to having a dedicated place to journal, the app will also suggest topics to write about through machine learning algorithms on the device you are using. You can also set notifications to remind you to write, if you want to make it a habit. Apple is also allowing third party apps to feature Journal functionality. On the privacy end, all entries within the Journal app are end-to-end encrypted and you can opt to further lock down your deepest and darkest secrets with another passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID.