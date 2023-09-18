How iPhone 15 Pro Will Help You Relive Your Favorite Memories On Vision Pro
On September 12, in addition to revealing the latest in mobile technology with the new iPhone 15 lineup, the company also released more details about the upcoming virtual and augmented-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. Notably, the company announced details on how the Vision Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro will work together to record and deliver what is known as spatial video.
According to the Senior Vice President of Apple, Greg Joswiak, "Spatial video makes you feel like you're right back in that moment in time." The new feature will enable people to film and play videos in 3D, with a depth of field previously unachievable with consumer devices. This enables wider, more realistic videos of panoramic views than ever before.
In addition to moving into 3D spaces with both the iPhone 15 and the Apple Vision Pro, the company also announced its previously reported move to transition to USB-C charging ports for greater worldwide accessibility and unveiled details on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. Arguably, however, its most highly-anticipated cutting-edge piece of tech is the Apple Vision Pro, the company's first attempt to enter the mixed reality landscape.
Recording moments in 3D with the iPhone 15
Spatial video enables users to capture video in a three-dimensional space, which can later be viewed using the Apple Vision Pro. With the addition of new spatial video recording technology and 4K 60fps recording capabilities on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, it will be possible to relive moments in virtual reality with more visual fidelity than was previously achievable on modern devices.
The technology uses MV-HEVC, or Multiview video compression, by utilizing the iPhone 15's main and ultrawide cameras together to create a file capable of displaying more realistic panoramic views. This will result in stereoscopic 3D depth, making the video feel more realistic. Combined with Apple Vision Pro, this will result in very realistic videos that anyone with an iPhone 15 can take. While the full extent of the tech is still unknown until the Vision Pro releases, the prospect of reliving amazing moments in this way is one that other devices can't match quite yet.
In addition to being able to film spatial video, users can share their videos with other Vision Pro owners, enabling people to immerse and share experiences wherever they are located across the globe, marking the first time that the ability to film high-resolution 3D video will be available to the general consumer. The Apple Vision Pro is expected to be released in early 2024 in the U.S., with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max releasing on September 22, 2023.