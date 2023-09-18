How iPhone 15 Pro Will Help You Relive Your Favorite Memories On Vision Pro

On September 12, in addition to revealing the latest in mobile technology with the new iPhone 15 lineup, the company also released more details about the upcoming virtual and augmented-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. Notably, the company announced details on how the Vision Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro will work together to record and deliver what is known as spatial video.

According to the Senior Vice President of Apple, Greg Joswiak, "Spatial video makes you feel like you're right back in that moment in time." The new feature will enable people to film and play videos in 3D, with a depth of field previously unachievable with consumer devices. This enables wider, more realistic videos of panoramic views than ever before.

In addition to moving into 3D spaces with both the iPhone 15 and the Apple Vision Pro, the company also announced its previously reported move to transition to USB-C charging ports for greater worldwide accessibility and unveiled details on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. Arguably, however, its most highly-anticipated cutting-edge piece of tech is the Apple Vision Pro, the company's first attempt to enter the mixed reality landscape.