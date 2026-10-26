A New iPad Mini Is Coming Out In 2026 (And Here's How Much It Costs)

It's been two years since Apple launched the 2024 iPad Mini, and it was about time the product received a new lease on life. That is exactly what has happened after the company recently took the covers off a brand new iPad Mini model. The new 2026 Apple iPad Mini is the eighth generation in Apple's compact lineup. The latest iPad Mini gets a bunch of new features and technologies, some of which have come to the lineup for the first time ever. Notable among these include a new OLED panel (all prior iPad Minis had LED-backlit LCD screens), IP67 water resistance, a landscape-oriented front camera, and an under-screen speaker, which Apple refers to as the "Acoustic Display." Incidentally, this launch announcement comes just two days before Apple's "Pro and Tell" event scheduled for October 28, when it's rumored the company will unveil a refreshed lineup of MacBook Pro models.

Besides these major changes, the newest iPad Mini is thinner and lighter compared to its predecessor despite getting a larger display. It comes with an updated processor (Apple A20 Pro), which is a significant upgrade over the Apple A17 Pro chip used on the previous-generation iPad Mini. The 2026 iPad Mini also gets a new Apple-designed wireless networking chip (N1), which the company says offers improved performance across a wide range of features, including AirDrop and AirPlay. The new tablet will be available for preorder starting Wednesday, October 28, 2026, while consumers can purchase it from Apple stores and resellers starting November 6, 2026.