Why RAM Prices Are Out Of Control In The US

The consumer electronics industry is an odd spot right now. Not too long ago, the rising cost of GPUs — especially during the cryptomining boom – was the talk of the town. Now, it's the RAM situation that has sent the industry into a spiral. And this time around, it's not just the PC segment that is feeling the pinch, but also smartphones. The culprit? AI. Or to put it more accurately, the inexhaustible demand for memory chips in the AI data centers. Record profits are flowing into the coffers of memory chipmakers like SK Hynix due to skyrocketing demand, leaving PC brands to struggle with supply shortages and rising prices, which they are now passing on to customers.

According to market research data by TrendForce, the price across certain segments has nearly doubled since February. The situation is so bad that at Central Computers, the stores are no longer showing the price of RAM modules. Instead, the sellers are adjusting the price randomly based on the market reality in real time. Micro Center is also doing something similar. Essentially, you are picking a blind box, and only the on-floor sales executive will tell you the price of memory on any given day.

The situation is so bad that a 64GB DDR5 package is going for as much as $906.99 at Best Buy, which is almost the cost of a fully functional laptop. And it's not just the peripheral makers that are hiking the prices. Laptop makers such as HP and Dell have outlined plans for price hikes of up to 30%, while giants like Lenovo are even considering a limit on the amount of RAM packed inside mid-tier laptops. Even Framework, which recently slammed other brands for the eye-watering price surge, also raised DDR5 memory prices by 50%.