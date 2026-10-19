Apple's New Products Are Coming Next Week, And We Already Know What To Expect

With the prices of seemingly every electronic device climbing, Apple is no longer completely alone in its price bracket, although we don't know what price ballpark any of the new MacBooks will inhabit. The MacBook Neo, also launched this year, is even now one of the less expensive laptop options on the market. Apple might not have to worry about price competition with its product launches at this current point in time. Apple still isn't the budget option, but neither is anything else.

With whatever the new line of MacBooks ends up being, the foldable iPhone Duo, a very deep lineup of wearables, and now deadbolts and security cameras, it's pretty easy to live in an entirely Apple-powered electronic ecosystem and spend a lot of time talking to Siri AI (that is, if you're willing to pay for it).

The event is scheduled to take place next week in Los Angeles on October 28th.