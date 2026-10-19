Apple's New Products Are Coming Next Week, And We Already Know What To Expect
Next week, Apple is planning on a new product showcase that it's calling "Pro and Tell." That probably means that we are going to see a slew of updates for the MacBook Pro and iMacs. The most likely upgrade will come in the form of the M6 Apple Silicon chipset. Additionally, a touchscreen MacBook has been hypothesized by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a frequent Apple leaker, to make its debut during the event. Apple has a long history of touchscreen devices (you might be using one to read this), but oddly enough the MacBook lineup and its various permutations have never had the honor.
Engadget reports that a new iPad Mini may also be in the pipeline as well as 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. The news isn't anything fundamentally groundbreaking. But with the launch of all the new updated Apple Watches, the iPhone Duo, and Apple's continuing foray into smart home devices, Apple is churning out a new lineup very quickly.
The Apple ecosystem is getting more diverse
With the prices of seemingly every electronic device climbing, Apple is no longer completely alone in its price bracket, although we don't know what price ballpark any of the new MacBooks will inhabit. The MacBook Neo, also launched this year, is even now one of the less expensive laptop options on the market. Apple might not have to worry about price competition with its product launches at this current point in time. Apple still isn't the budget option, but neither is anything else.
With whatever the new line of MacBooks ends up being, the foldable iPhone Duo, a very deep lineup of wearables, and now deadbolts and security cameras, it's pretty easy to live in an entirely Apple-powered electronic ecosystem and spend a lot of time talking to Siri AI (that is, if you're willing to pay for it).
The event is scheduled to take place next week in Los Angeles on October 28th.