Forget Ring Doorbells, Apple Just Launched A Sleek New Alternative
In what is a clear shot across the bow at Amazon's lineup of Ring devices, Apple just launched what it's calling its Home Collection. Through a collaboration with LG and Schneider Electric, the Home Collection is a line of video doorbells, thermostats, lights, and deadbolts. All the accessories are designed to integrate with existing Apple Home devices like the HomePod, Apple TV, and the upcoming HomeView. This means, of course, you will be talking to Siri a lot more.
LG's contributions take the form of a series of Apple Home-enabled cameras, with the characteristic Apple design sheen. There's a doorbell that can record at up to 2.5K resolution, as well as a floodlight camera, an outdoor security camera with color night vision, and an indoor camera with a tilting head. LG is also making a smart deadbolt that can sense when it's being used normally, or when it's being manipulated. Schneider and LG are also providing smart thermostats for scheduling or controlling the HVAC while you aren't at home (or just don't feel like getting off the couch).
The Apple premium pricing
Of course, this will all work with iCloud, meaning that all of the data, images, and video collected through the smart devices is encrypted by Apple. The devices are also designed to work with the Apple Home app and, according to a press release from Apple, don't need any additional apps for setup and control.
Some Home Collection devices will be available from December 2026, with the rest set to launch early in 2027. Apple is also teaming up with ADT if you want professional installation. In classic Apple fashion, the devices aren't necessarily inexpensive. The LG doorbell starts at $249.95 and goes up to $399.95 for the floodlight-enabled outdoor camera. The deadbolt and touchpad are $349.95. Both the LG and Schneider thermostats are $199.95. For comparison, the wired base model Ring doorbell that records in 2K starts at $79.99, and higher-end models are capable of recording in 4K. Apple diehards just got one step closer to an entirely Apple-powered smart home.