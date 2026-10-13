Forget Ring Doorbells, Apple Just Launched A Sleek New Alternative

In what is a clear shot across the bow at Amazon's lineup of Ring devices, Apple just launched what it's calling its Home Collection. Through a collaboration with LG and Schneider Electric, the Home Collection is a line of video doorbells, thermostats, lights, and deadbolts. All the accessories are designed to integrate with existing Apple Home devices like the HomePod, Apple TV, and the upcoming HomeView. This means, of course, you will be talking to Siri a lot more.

LG's contributions take the form of a series of Apple Home-enabled cameras, with the characteristic Apple design sheen. There's a doorbell that can record at up to 2.5K resolution, as well as a floodlight camera, an outdoor security camera with color night vision, and an indoor camera with a tilting head. LG is also making a smart deadbolt that can sense when it's being used normally, or when it's being manipulated. Schneider and LG are also providing smart thermostats for scheduling or controlling the HVAC while you aren't at home (or just don't feel like getting off the couch).