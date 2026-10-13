Apple HomeView Is A $299 Smart Display That Looks Like A Tiny iMac And Recognizes Your Face

It's impossible to predict how well the Apple HomeView will perform when the company has just introduced the device. What's already clear is that Apple is trying to appeal to consumers who may have already been drawn to options like the Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show.

To some extent, there appears to be demand for these items. According to a survey from Horowitz Research, about 70% of consumers who already own two or more smart home devices indicate they want a centralized hub that allows them to control these devices together. Apple's smart screen could be that hub.

Whether it will succeed remains to be seen. Those who've had the chance to see demonstrations of the HomeView note that it primarily seems like a new way to use an iPhone in the home without actually using an iPhone. Similarly, the "new" version of Siri it uses is the same one that was introduced with the iPhone with iOS 27. In other words, it's only really valuable to users who already own iPhones, and even then, it might not add enough extra features to justify the $299 price tag.

The fact that the HomeView allows users to add up to six profiles might sound like a convenient strength of a smart home hub — it's something that competing devices don't handle particularly well. There are definitely question marks here. For example, different members of a household may not feel comfortable all using the same device for personal tasks. Users might not fully leverage the personalization capabilities of the HomeView because they could worry about other users accessing their information. In a busy location, like a kitchen, how would the device hand off between users when two or more members of the household are present?