Do You Want To Be As Connected As Apple Watch Series 12 And Ultra 4 Want You To Be?

Apple's September 9 "Surprise and shine" event has once again given the Cupertino brand the opportunity to hype up its latest products and features. Consider the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, which boast a new "Health Sensing System" that leverages Apple Intelligence to offer previously unavailable health-related features and capabilities. Along with new health features, the company also announced innovations like Siri Recap, which will supposedly use AI to help users keep track of their conversations. While these new developments may certainly be intriguing to tech enthusiasts, plenty may also question whether such features have their drawbacks.

True, some of the improvements Apple claims to have achieved are undeniably positive. Per Apple, the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 will offer the most accurate heart rate tracking across all popular consumer wearable devices. Naturally, someone who already uses this type of device to track their health will benefit from greater accuracy.

However, that's not the only new Health feature Apple's announced. With the Apple Watch Series 12 or Ultra 4 and Apple Intelligence, users can start their days with new Readiness reports that analyze their relevant health data to make recommendations for the day. For example, a user's data might prompt the app to tell them it's best to spend the day recovering instead of tackling a vigorous workout.

These features are just the beginning, so it's understandable if you're already worried about their potential consequences.