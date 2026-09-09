Do You Want To Be As Connected As Apple Watch Series 12 And Ultra 4 Want You To Be?
Apple's September 9 "Surprise and shine" event has once again given the Cupertino brand the opportunity to hype up its latest products and features. Consider the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, which boast a new "Health Sensing System" that leverages Apple Intelligence to offer previously unavailable health-related features and capabilities. Along with new health features, the company also announced innovations like Siri Recap, which will supposedly use AI to help users keep track of their conversations. While these new developments may certainly be intriguing to tech enthusiasts, plenty may also question whether such features have their drawbacks.
True, some of the improvements Apple claims to have achieved are undeniably positive. Per Apple, the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 will offer the most accurate heart rate tracking across all popular consumer wearable devices. Naturally, someone who already uses this type of device to track their health will benefit from greater accuracy.
However, that's not the only new Health feature Apple's announced. With the Apple Watch Series 12 or Ultra 4 and Apple Intelligence, users can start their days with new Readiness reports that analyze their relevant health data to make recommendations for the day. For example, a user's data might prompt the app to tell them it's best to spend the day recovering instead of tackling a vigorous workout.
These features are just the beginning, so it's understandable if you're already worried about their potential consequences.
Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 Offer AI-powered new features
Along with the features already mentioned, the redesigned Apple Health App will provide more personalization via the Insights tab. The new Longevity tab will help users understand their health data in the context of their overall age. In addition, the Health app will now allow users to schedule and buy lab tests via the app, where they can later integrate their results.
Once more, that's just a sampling of the upgraded and new Health features. New Audio Intelligence features will also theoretically "improve" the usefulness of the Apple Watch and Siri in day-to-day situations. A new Siri Recap feature will specifically let users turn on Siri to essentially monitor their conversations and generate summaries of said conversations. A similar feature, Live Rewind, offers a text snippet of the previous 15 seconds of a conversation. Essentially, if a user doesn't fully catch what someone just said, they can use this feature to find out. This seemingly always-on listening capability is already raising eyebrows.
Potential concerns about AI Apple Health and Audio Intelligence features
It can't be reiterated enough: These new features definitely aren't objectively "bad" on their own. That said, in an age when some are turning to minimalist phones and generally seeking ways to curb their iPhone addictions, the idea of connecting even more personal data to a device might not be a cause for universal celebration.
Sure, on the one hand, Apple boosting the accuracy of its health data tracking hardware and software can empower users to proactively manage their wellness. Still, being able to track and manage even more data via the Health app might cause some users to obsess over their wellness to an ironically unhealthy degree.
The new Audio Intelligence features for Siri might also worry some. Technically, Apple states users can determine when Siri Recap does and doesn't capture their conversations, but that doesn't mean users shouldn't be a little concerned about potential privacy issues. Meanwhile, the Live Rewind feature begs the question: Are some users going to become so reliant on their devices that they forget they can simply ask someone to repeat themselves instead of asking Siri to tell them what someone just said?
Yes, it's absolutely fine if you're genuinely excited about Apple's new announcements. It's simply also natural to feel a little wary in the face of inserting tech into your life to an even greater degree. Of course, we'll just have to wait and see how users actually end up responding to these innovations in the long run.