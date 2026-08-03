13 Of The Most Minimalist Phones Available In 2026

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It's clear to anyone with eyes that the constant use of our mobile phones has a mostly negative impact on our mental health, focus, and productivity. Enter: the minimalist phone. Whether you want a digital detox from social media or are just tired of incessant notifications, the minimalist phone aims to strip those things away — or at least make them less disruptive. An entire market has sprung up for people looking to ditch their iPhone, and perhaps ironically, it's young people leading the charge.

Our criteria is simple: these need to be actual phones that you can use for calls and texts, but phones that take some approach — whatever it may be — to make the device less of a digital distraction and more of a tool. Whether or not they are shoe-ins for your mobile device is a question you'll have to answer yourself, depending on how minimalist you want to go, and what your needs are. These are what we consider the best 13 minimalist phones available in the current year.