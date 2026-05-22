5 Reasons Why You Might Need A Minimalist Phone

The smartphone is one of the single most important consumer technologies of the 21st century, and it has changed the way we do everything from banking and shopping to communicating and working. But however much it has improved the world, it is far from a panacea. Smartphones have grown unwieldy over time in both form factor and capability. They spy on us, keep us distracted with engagement-based algorithms, overload us with barrages of notifications, and can even affect our mental health. Their operating systems have grown complex and overbearing, even as their hardware grows less innovative year-over-year.

It's no wonder the most minimalist phones are having a moment. Lately, a range of new phones that trade some of their smarts for simplicity have hit the market. Some aim to curb smartphone dependence, some offer specialized use cases, and some have specialized hardware features that have scarcely been seen since the iPhone was first unveiled. Based on the increasing number of smaller outfits shipping simple smartphones, it's clear that there's a modest but growing demand for such devices.

There are a number of reasons to consider a minimalist phone. Aside from the obvious — a desire for tech asceticism in a noisy digital world — there are a few other reasons you may not have considered. Enticing form factors, kid-friendly tech, and a simple desire for change round out our list of five reasons why you might need a minimalist phone.