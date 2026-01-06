This Barebones Smartphone Is A Modern Take On The Classic BlackBerry

When the iPhone launched in 2007, other tech companies laughed in disbelief. Steve Ballmer, then the CEO of Microsoft, scoffed at Apple's latest gadget, claiming its lack of a physical keyboard would make it a hard sell for business customers. Nearly two decades on, though, the iPhone is undefeated. It spawned a cultural revolution in personal computing, rendering every keyboard-carrying competitor irrelevant in the process.

But one company is now asking, what if Ballmer had a point? In relinquishing our full-sized BlackBerry and Palm keyboards for touchscreen typing, have we accepted a downgraded typing experience in the name of progress and bigger screens? That's where Clicks, the company best known for making iPhone and Android cases with full-sized, physical keyboards built in, comes into the picture. Clicks cases make modern smartphones look comically elongated, but for a certain type of customer — those of us old enough to remember salivating over the latest RIM handsets — the addition of real buttons is worth the cumbersome cost.

With a BlackBerry revival nowhere in sight, though, Clicks has taken the next step and revealed its own smartphone at the start of 2026. The Clicks Communicator, as it's called, aims to reproduce the best aspects of a BlackBerry with a few modern ideas thrown into the mix. It could be the perfect phone for anyone who wants to kick their doomscrolling habit and turn their smartphone into a productivity hub. Or, it could be a passing curiosity that winds up languishing in a desk drawer. Either way, it's one of the most unique Android phones we've seen in quite some time.