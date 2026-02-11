Are Ram Prices Slowing Down? Here's What We Found

Building a computer is never cheap, but it can be a particularly frustrating experience when the price of a specific component inflates well beyond what it would typically go for. A few years ago, it was graphics cards that were suffering due to a perfect storm of the microchip shortage, COVID-19-related supply chain issues, and the ever-increasing demand from cryptocurrency miners. Now it's memory that's driving up the cost of your build. RAM kits have traditionally been among the more affordable components used in the construction of PCs, but recent market factors have dramatically driven up costs to the point that you might be spending as much on memory as you are on your CPU.

The reason RAM prices are so out of control in the U.S. is connected squarely with the rise of AI. The data centers that power these services require vast amounts of memory. In fact, they require so much of the new memory being manufactured that they have caused a shortage in the consumer market, which has started to outpace supply and drive up prices. Even the older DDR4 RAM kits have gotten more expensive as buyers have been looking backwards for more affordable alternatives, creating a secondary scarcity in that market as well.

Those who've seen the skyrocketing cost of RAM in recent months might be wondering if it's finally reaching a peak, hoping against hope that its rapid escalation is finally starting to slow. Unfortunately, painful as it might be to hear, this doesn't appear to be the case. In fact, many analysts seem to believe that these prices will continue to rise.