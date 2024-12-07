10 Super Durable Smartphones That Promise To Be Nearly Indestructible

Today's mainstream smartphones are sleeker and more capable than ever, but they're not necessarily tougher. It's still worryingly easy to damage one by dropping, scratching, or submerging it in water, particularly for those of us who prefer to do without bulky phone cases. Some big-brand smartphones like the Google Pixel 9 offer IP68 resistance against dust and water ingress, but that still leaves them vulnerable to shock damage, scratches, and scuffs. That isn't enough for anyone who needs their smartphone to survive in tougher working environments.

Advertisement

Thankfully, there are plenty of smartphones out there that boast much more sturdy construction, with their makers claiming they can withstand common outdoor hazards like drops or water damage. These 10 examples offer some of the boldest claims on the market, promising to be virtually indestructible and, therefore, capable tools for outdoor enthusiasts, tradespeople, and explorers.

It's worth noting that these claimed capabilities are exactly that — they are manufacturer claims and have not been verified by SlashGear. This list simply aims to highlight some of the toughest models according to their respective makers and makes no guarantees that the claimed capabilities will match up to real-world testing.

Advertisement