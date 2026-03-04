3 Reasons Why I'm Tempted To Buy The MacBook Neo
Apple just launched the MacBook Neo and it's surely an interesting bit of hardware. Aesthetically, it has the typical MacBook silhouette of an aluminum rectangle. Hardware-wise (and price-wise), is where it gets fascinating, and if I'm honest, makes it a tempting potential future purchase.
Under the hood is an Apple A18 Pro chipset instead of the Apple Silicon M-series of chips. It's the same processor that runs the iPhone 16 Pro line. That means it has a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU and 8 GB of RAM. It's available with a storage capacity of 256 GB and 512 GB. It hosts a 13-inch Retina display.
Here's the kicker, though: it's only $599 ($499 if you buy it with education credentials). I have been an Apple user since the PowerBook days of the early 2000s, and while it may be an acute case of Gear Acquisition Syndrome, I can see a few compelling use cases for the new tiniest Mac.
Perfect for non-power users like me
I am not what you would call a "Power User." I don't render video or do any 3D modeling. I'm one of SlashGear's automotive reporters, so most of the hardware I work with runs on gasoline (or a giant battery). However, I still use a computer a lot for writing, researching, and light photo editing. Currently I rely on an M2-powered Mac Mini desktop for a lot of my work and it has been a champ, never giving me any grief. It was, at the time, the least expensive Mac-powered desktop you could buy and I love it dearly. Additionally, I use my Apple A17 Pro-powered iPad Mini for a lot of photo editing and light writing tasks. It has also impressed me.
If the M2 Mac Mini is any indication of Apple's ability to deliver a capable computer on a budget (an attribute the brand doesn't flex all that often), I think the MacBook Neo could be excellent, if you know what to use it for. My needs as a writer and sometimes photographer are probably pretty well met with a Neo.
The specs are enough
I can hear a lot of you typing now "8 gigs of RAM isn't enough and you can't do anything with a phone processor." I have a few refutations for that. The first is the A18 Pro chipset. The iPad Mini that I have is powered by a prior-generation processor and it's logged thousands of hours of use. It has been a reliable companion for using Adobe Lightroom and organizing my photos on iCloud, with scant a hiccup. My iPhone 17 Pro and ancient Canon 5D Mark III handle a lot of my photography tasks.
If I were working for Disney Animation Studios, or a Triple-A game studio, or doing a lot of 4k-video editing, then yeah, the Neo might not be a great fit. For writing reviews and editing photos like I do, the Neo seems like it'd be a good companion. 16 hours of battery life is also quite nice when I am out and about test driving cars.
8 GB of RAM is a bit of a weird choice in 2026, when a plurality of computers have 16 GB. But my Mac Mini also has only 8 GB and it can still run multiple tabs of Chrome and a few projects of Lightroom. Don't get me wrong, more RAM would be quite nice and more than two USB-C ports would be a plus.
The price is the most important
Lastly, the price is a huge reason why I'm interested in the Neo. $599 puts it almost $500 under the newest MacBook Air, and that's almost a justification in itself. With PC prices going haywire in 2026, I'll take any deal I can get. Having a decently capable and lightweight laptop I can throw in a bag and forget about until I need it is worth its weight in gold.
There are of course, a number of Asus, Lenovos, and Acers for less money, but those options don't let you easily sync between your phone, tablet, and desktop at home as seamlessly as the Apple iCloud ecosystem does. Tim Cook in Cupertino may have me ensnared in the Apple Way of Life, but all of my hardware does exactly what I need it to do at any given time, and if my past experiences with Apple products are any indication of the MacBook Neo's quality, then I might be a future buyer.