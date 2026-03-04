3 Reasons Why I'm Tempted To Buy The MacBook Neo

Apple just launched the MacBook Neo and it's surely an interesting bit of hardware. Aesthetically, it has the typical MacBook silhouette of an aluminum rectangle. Hardware-wise (and price-wise), is where it gets fascinating, and if I'm honest, makes it a tempting potential future purchase.

Under the hood is an Apple A18 Pro chipset instead of the Apple Silicon M-series of chips. It's the same processor that runs the iPhone 16 Pro line. That means it has a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU and 8 GB of RAM. It's available with a storage capacity of 256 GB and 512 GB. It hosts a 13-inch Retina display.

Here's the kicker, though: it's only $599 ($499 if you buy it with education credentials). I have been an Apple user since the PowerBook days of the early 2000s, and while it may be an acute case of Gear Acquisition Syndrome, I can see a few compelling use cases for the new tiniest Mac.