5 Of The Best Cheap Laptops That Are Worth Buying

When shopping for a laptop, most people want the most bang for their buck. However, chasing that goldilocks zone can be a headache. After hours of squinting at the fine print on spec sheets and comparing different deals, it's tempting to throw up your hands. The goal is to find something that will last without emptying your wallet, but everything has tradeoffs. Should you compromise on the display? The battery? The processor? Choose wrong, and you may find yourself wishing you had spent more.

To make things easier, we dove deep into the vast selection of laptops on offer. As it turns out, a smaller budget can still get you a whole lot of computer if you know where to look. After covering laptops for years, I'm still surprised by just how much the low end of the market is catching up to the middle of the pack. We found five laptops in particular that we can confidently suggest to those hoping to minimize spending on a new clamshell.

With that said, a cheap laptop is not the same thing as a cheap bag of groceries; it's going to be relatively expensive even on the budget end. With some of the most premium laptops reaching multiple thousands of dollars these days, we consider any laptop under $1,000 to be cheap for the purposes of this article. We've aimed to keep things as far under that mark as possible, though. Keep in mind, as well, that the prices listed are from the time of writing and may fluctuate over time. Now, let's take a look at some of the cheap laptops we recommend.