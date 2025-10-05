How Fast Is USB4? (And How To Know If Your Laptop Has This USB Port)

There are several ways to check whether your laptop has a USB4 port. The easiest is to look for associated branding near the port itself. Since USB4 must use USB-C, you only need to check near your Type-C ports. Look for a Certified USB logo, alongside which you will find the rated data and charging speeds for the port. Any port labeled for 40Gbps or more is sure to be a USB4 port.

However, many laptops do not have USB branding on the ports as such labels aren't mandatory. Your next stop should be the laptop manufacturer's website, where you should be able to find the full specification sheet. The USB generation of each port should be listed there. To find the specs, you'll need your laptop's model number, which should be printed on the chassis, or even on a sticker. Often, the model number can be found on the bottom of the laptop somewhere, though the precise location varies wildly by device. The model number is also often listed in the System Information section of Windows, which you can find by clicking on the Start button, then typing, "System information." Click on the icon that looks like a computer monitor. Look for System Model, and you should see the model listed alongside.

You can also check in the Device Manager of Windows, which can be accessed by using the Win + X keyboard shortcut and clicking on Device Manager from the resulting contextual menu. Expand the Universal Serial Bus Controllers section, and you should see the USB version listed alongside each controller. However, this won't necessarily tell you which specific port on the laptop has USB4, if any.