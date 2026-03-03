Apple Reveals New MacBook Pro And Air: What's New And How Much They Cost

As for Apple's professional-grade MacBook Pro models, the biggest addition again centers around the new chips: the M5 Pro and the M5 Max. Both these chips use the same 18-core CPU configuration, which is also claimed to be the world's fastest CPU core. The GPU on the M5 Pro gets 20 cores, while the same for the M5 Max is 40 cores, a not insignificant upgrade even compared to the M4 Max.

In addition to notable gains in CPU and GPU performance, the new 2026 MacBook Pro models also boast of a 2x increase in SSD read and write speeds, while also offering higher baseline storage space. While the base MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro chip get 1TB storage, models with the M5 Max chip ship with a 2TB SSD. The new chips also boast of notable performance gains in AI-focused tasks. Like with the MacBook Air models, the Pro models also feature Apple's N1 wireless chip, which enables Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support. Even with the additional performance, the 2026 MacBook Pro models offer 24 hours of battery life as well.

Pricing for the 14‑inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 Pro chip starts at $2,199 while the 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro chip is priced at $2,699. As for the M5 Max models, the 14-inch iteration of this model starts at $3,599 while the 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max will set you back by $3,899. Color options on offer include space black and silver. Apple also offers a 14-inch MacBook Pro model powered by the standard Apple M5 chip, a model it announced back in October 2025. Pricing for this model starts at $1,699.